Wheatfield rolls over property tax exemptions

WHEATFIELD – The town has directed its assessor to roll over 2021 property tax exemptions for seniors and residents with disabilities, an authority granted to the town by an executive order signed last month by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The order gives municipalities the ability to carry the exemptions over to 2022 due to the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19. According to a resolution approved by the town board Monday night, the goal is to save elderly or disabled citizens the trouble of having to come to town hall to file for their exemption in person.
“It just makes it something easier for the seniors (and people with disabilities) where they don’t have to come in and refile,” said Supervisor Don MacSwan. “They can do it through the assessor’s office, she can extend it.”
Under the executive order, Town Assessor Kelli Coughlin reserves the right to request that homeowners to file their applications again if there are concerns that there have been significant changes since last year that could affect the exemption.
The assessor “may require a renewal application to be filed if she has reason to believe that an owner who qualified for the exemption on the 2021 assessment roll may have since changed his or her primary residence, added another owner to the deed, transferred the property to a new owner or died,” the resolution says.
Meanwhile, the town is limiting its activities and meetings amid an increase in COVID-19 cases among town employees and officials.
MacSwan said that while none of those who have been sick have experienced severe symptoms, the virus has been wide-spread. As a result, the town board has decided to cancel its next meeting and place restrictions on gatherings at the community and youth centers.
“We don’t want to take any chances, it’s in every department, so that’s why we’re going to limit access to meetings,” he said. “All the departments will stay open, the offices will still function, the town hall will still function on a daily basis, but the youth center and the community center, we’re restricting any large groups.”
He said at the community and youth centers, the goal is to keep gatherings to groups of 10 people or less. He also said that the town board will essentially cancel its Jan. 24 meeting – with board members planning to meet only approve the town’s weekly bill payments – along with a public hearing that was scheduled to take place that day.
The hearing – which will involve a discussion about amending local law relating to stop intersections – has been rescheduled for the Feb. 14 town board meeting.
MacSwan said he’s hoping the current surge will begin to calm in the next two or three weeks, at which time the town will reassess these restrictions and future meeting protocols. He said if the problem persists, the town will consider returning to a remote meeting schedule.
