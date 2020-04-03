Wheatfield holding first responders parade

Firefighters driving trucks with flashing lights will make their way down the streets in the Town of Wheatfield as part of a first responders' parade aimed at bringing a little enjoyment to the community during what has been a difficult time.
The parade, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, will involve firefighters and trucks from the Frontier, Adams, Shawnee, Bergholz and St. Johnsburg companies.
Frontier Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Joseph Eddy said leaders from the various companies wanted to do something for the community, with an eye on bringing some smiles to the faces of residents, especially children and older adults who have spent quite a bit of time indoors amid current social distancing standards.
The parade will include not only the fire companies but also the Wheatfield Constable's Department, Niagara County Sheriff's Department and Tri-Community Ambulance Service.
"I know we aren't going to be able to hit everybody's street, where they want, but we try to do our best," Eddy said.
The parade will probably take two hours and the route has been chosen in regard to population of children and seniors.
"We do have a couple of birthdays on the route," he added. "Without being able to have any parties, this is going to bring a little bit of joy to the young little kids who have the birthdays."
Parade participants are gathering at the old Summit Mall at 5 p.m. and the parade is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Eddy said parade watchers should adhere to social distancing standards at all times during the event.
"Hopefully people stay inside," Eddy said. "We did advise if we're not going down a certain street that you're at, try to find somewhere to park if you want to view us, but stay in your car."
