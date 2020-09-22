Wheatfield Gardens gets a boost from National Grid

The pandemic has been hard on everyone, including local farms and greenhouses who selling their crops to nearby schools and restaurants.
In the case of Wheatfield Gardens, National Grid has awarded a $170,000 grant for their 12.5 acre greenhouse.
Since 2015, Paal Elfstrum, the CEO and founder of Wheatfield Gardens, has been working to revitalize the greenhouse. The group has been involved in several grants, NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) and National Grid, who prior to this grant installed a 2,500 kVA transformer on the property. Elfstrum said this will help them create more jobs for Niagara County.
Considering how the pandemic has effected this business, this grant will aid in its comeback.
“Before the pandemic, we were providing locally grown lettuces and herbs to restaurants, through Tarantino, the distributor,” Elfstrum said. “Obviously, all the restaurants closed and the schools we’ve been providing lettuces and herbs to ... That stopped all of a sudden in March. So we partnered with another local brand here, Pick’d. If you Google that, you’ll see the brand name that we sell to Tops so we riveted to a more retail focus.”
Wheatfield Garden officials weren't idle during the spring, they donated large bundles of their greens to local food banks. Elfstrum pointed out that people rely heavily on public schools for meals, as evidenced by the Niagara Falls School District serving around 500,000 meals between mid-March and late-August to students. Wheatfield Gardens also worked with Fresh Fix New York, which delivers farm fresh items to people as a subscription service.
Wheatfield Gardens came about in the 1990s using some of the latest technologies because of the power plant on Erie Street in North Tonawanda. However, interest was lost in it during the early-2000s. Elfstrum came in and began working on this site as well as refurbishing the greenhouse. In the next couple of years, he is looking to double his workforce from 22 to 44 people. He has found this serves as a place that can serve large populations without having to travel long distances.
“95 percent of all the lettuce that arrives in Western New York comes from California and Arizona,” Elfstrum said. “You cannot get any further away from the source of the food than you do with lettuce. This is kind of a demonstration site that says why does food have to travel that far? It just doesn’t make sense when we have this technology and it just tastes better when it’s local. That retailers like Wegmans and Tops are rapidly figuring out that local trumps organic when it comes to consumer preference.”
As the state looks for ways to lower its carbon footprint, there is great interest in looking to decarbonize food production. Wheatfield Gardens has been looking into having a micro-grid. There is a natural gas generator on the site of Wheatfield Gardens with a natural gas engine providing the energy for the site. If the grid goes out, they are able to maintain their own power and remain operations. The CO2 that would come off the engine can be captured, cleaned and fed into the greenhouse to become a fertilizer for the plants. Elfstrum said in the future, there will be solar and battery power integrated with their work with NYSERDA’s help.
