Wheatfield facility signs hemp/cannabis process agreement

Wheatfield Gardens LLC, a hemp/cannabis cultivator, and Herbolea Biotech Srl, an Italian biotechnology company, have announced an agreement giving Wheatfield the exclusive New York state rights to utilize Herbolea’s technologies for cannabinoid hemp extraction and purification.
The agreement also includes certain non-exclusive rights for other botanicals, including adult-use cannabis when licenses are issued.
Wheatfield is Herbolea’s first licensee in the U.S. and, with this agreement, Wheatfield Gardens plans to establish itself as a valuable contributor to the burgeoning hemp/cannabis industry that New York state is building, stated a release on the agreement.
Wheatfield Gardens operates a 12.5-acre Indoor Ag-Tech Campus at 7341 Shawnee Road with 500,000 square feet of cannabinoid hemp cultivation area, and 40,000 square feet of post-harvest processing and manufacturing. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the outside commitment to Western New York will help Wheatfield retain its workforce and grow its business, the release said.
Herbolea is based in Florence, Tuscany and developed proprietary botanicals-extraction technologies marketed under the Bio-Herbolysis and Hydrocan labels.
Bio-Herbolysis is a patented, solventless and environmentally friendly technology that can efficiently and straightforwardly extract cannabis’ full phyto-complex into a lipid base, starting from wet material. Its process can directly handle fresh plant material with no need to dry it first, saving cost, time and space. No high temperatures are reached during the process, hence valuable terpenes are fully retained. Terpene content of Bio-Herbolysis™ oil is 2.5 times that of dry flowers, presenting unique tastes and offering a distinctive fragrance experience.
Hydrocan is a patent-pending, solventless, water-based, rapid concentration technology to selectively purify CBD, CBG and their acidic forms, CBDA and CBGA, while simultaneously remediating THC and THCA below quantification levels. No harmful or toxic solvents are used in the process, making Hydrocan™ concentrates safe and environmentally sustainable.
Wheatfield sees a competitive advantage in its agreement with Herbolea.
“With current consumer and regulatory trends toward supply-chain transparency, we felt the Herbolea technology dovetailed exactly with our vision for the U.S. CBD market,” said Wheatfield CEO Paal Elfstrum. “We grow high-quality, unique plant cultivars year round. With this agreement in place we can process this biomass with a more natural extraction process. Herbolea’s technology will enable us to directly process fresh Hemp/Cannabis flower year-round from our greenhouses, better preserving the plant’s natural terpenes and phyto-matrix. The resulting high-quality cannabinoid bulk ingredients can then be formulated into the consumer products developed by our formulation partners.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.