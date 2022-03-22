A fire in the bathroom of an apartment at a building at 6824 Plaza Drive was quickly extinguished by firefighters Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency personnel were called to the structure about 2:50 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the first floor of the three-floor building. Arriving deputies confirmed a fire in one of the second-floor apartments and evacuated the building's tenants.
The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of the Frontier, Bergholz, St. Johnsburg and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station fire companies, The fire damage was isolated to the bathroom of the apartment where the fire began. The apartment was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is underway.
