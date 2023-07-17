The Wheatfield Town Board approved a new section of its town code allowing adult-use cannabis, paving the way for such businesses to open in the town.
The town board passed it unanimously at its July 10 meeting, with a past public hearing on it drawing little comment other than people asking where it would be permitted. It still has to be filed with the state, which has a 30-day waiting period, for it to go into effect.
Town Supervisor Don MacSwan said this has been in the works for the past year, working with engineering consultants to develop this law. So far, the town has not gotten any applications for dispensaries or places for consumption, which the town will issue special use permits for.
“It’s so new and complicated that it may take some time before permits are issued,” MacSwan said, with the state cannabis applications being 30 pages in length.
The town’s regulations state that retail dispensaries:
• Are permitted in C-1 zoned districts, such at along Niagara Falls Boulevard, Williams Road and on Lockport Road across from Inducon Corporate Drive.
• Are subject to public hearings for each application.
• Are not allowed within 2,000 feet of another dispensary, 200 feet from a house of worship, and 500 feet of school grounds and community facilities.
• Sales through drive-thru windows and walk-up windows are prohibited.
• Outdoor smoking of cannabis onsite is prohibited.
• Dispensaries may operated between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
• Must demonstrate that appropriate security measures are in place.
The same regulations are in place for on-site cannabis consumption lounges and micro businesses, along with describing measures to control any odors and prohibiting alcohol consumption.
Violations of this law are subject to the same enforcement requirements in town zoning and land use regulations.
New York State’s cannabis tax is currently 13%, with 9% going toward state government and 4% toward local governments.
According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, 11 out of 20 Niagara County municipalities, including Wheatfield, have opted in to allow cannabis dispensary and consumption sites in their borders as of Dec. 31, 2022.
