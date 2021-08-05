FILE - In this March 20, 2021 file photo, Lindsey Boylan, a former state economic development adviser for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaks at a rally calling for his impeachment at Washington Square Park in New York. Boylan is one of eleven women who described to investigators hired by the New York attorney general's office how Cuomo's sexual harassment of them made them feel. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)