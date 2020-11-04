Western New York's virus positivity rate hits 3.4%

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has once again waved the "caution flag" over Western New York's virus infection numbers.
The latest COVID-19 test results released by Cuomo's office showed Western New York's positivity rate hitting 3.4% on Tuesday, an increase of 0.4% from the day before. Cuomo noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's "Micro-Cluster" strategy was 2.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.42 percent.
Cuomo suggested the uptick in infections in Western New York is becoming a serious concern. He previously applied a "caution flag" to the region back in September when infection rates exceeded 1% for several days in a row.
On Wednesday, he described the surge in cases around the country and the globe as a "stark reminder" that the pandemic is far from over.
"While we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag," Cuomo said. "We're staying on top of this situation by continuing our aggressive micro-cluster strategy, expanding testing capacity and enforcing compliance of the public health law. But New Yorkers must continue to practice the basic daily behaviors that make such a difference in our ability to slow the spread. Be vigilant, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and wash your hands. We can beat this virus but only if we work together and stay New York Tough."
In Niagara County, officials from the department of health reported 16 new positive virus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to date countywide to 2,225. The health department said there are currently 146 active cases, with 145 isolating at home and one person who remains hospitalized.
To date, 1,977 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 and the virus has been attributed to 102 deaths.
