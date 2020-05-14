While several regions of the state will begin to reopen on Friday, Western New York has taken a step back.
The Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, only met four of the seven metrics set by the state on Thursday. It was one metric less than Wednesday, when the region met five metrics, falling short on a 14-day decline in hospitalizations in a three-day rolling average and a 14-decline in hospital deaths over a three-day rolling average.
On Wednesday, the region had met a rate of new hospitalizations under two per 100,000 residents, but that rate rose to 2.17 on Thursday.
"As of now, Western New York is not prepared to enter phase 1 of a reopening that would be safe for all of our citizens," Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, the state official chosen to lead Western New York's opening, announced at a press conference on Thursday,
The three metrics WNY was not doing well in deal with rate of transmission.
"Unfortunately these are the numbers where our region is coming up short ...This is an area we have the most control. We have the ability each and everyone of us to stop the spread of this transmission if we adhere to what we've been hearing about for months," she said.
Hochul implored WNY residents to follow the preventive measures public officials have said for weeks, like wearing masks while out in public, not taking part in public gatherings and sanitizing your hands on a regular basis.
When asked if she felt a state policy change requiring nursing home patients to test negative to COVID-19 before being allowed to leave hospitals, she said "this has not had a negative impact on our hospital bed capacity thus far."
Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, observed that Niagara County is experiencing the same increasing trends as Erie County.
"I believe we're having the same concerns here with our numbers as they are in Erie. It appears at a much bigger scale in Erie, just because their numbers are so much larger," Wydysh said.
She said that Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton talks with local hospitals daily and the hospitals are seeing a lot of deaths from nursing home residents.
This point was echoed by Hochul when a reporter asked her about people blaming Erie County for drop in metrics.
"Even Niagara County, which is more rural, they are seeing an increase in cases. They may need the capacity of a larger place like Buffalo where there is many more hospitals and more hospital beds available," Hochul said.
According to information released by New York state, there was a three-day increase in hospitalizations for the five county region until it decreased from 214 on May 11 to 208 on May 12.
Hochul and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have both indicated that there would not be county-by-county opening, and all five counties cannot open up the region meets the metrics.
Once a region meets the necessary metrics, reopening will be done in four phases, with the first businesses allowed to reopen including construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, retail (limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off), manufacturing and wholesale trade. The second phase includes professional services, retail, administrative support and real estate/rental & leasing. The third phase includes restaurants and food services and the fourth phase includes arts, entertain, recreation and education.
