Students at Sanborn’s West Street Elementary School are thankful to nearby Hoover Dairy for supplying their ice cream parties.
Every month, the school puts on a leadership assembly where certain kids win awards. Those kids are then invited to an ice cream social where Hoover Dairy provides all the ice cream and toppings.
Lenore Palmeri, a school counselor and the Kiwanis Kids group supervisor that helps put these on, said that any school student is eligible and up to 30 kids each month are awarded.
The students follow the Stephen Covey book, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” and try to follow its teachings like being proactive and beginning with the end in mind.
“The winners have to exhibit all the qualities of all the good habits,” Palmeri said.
All students in the school are eligible, with some winning more than once over the course of the school year.
The Kiwanis Kids are grateful for Hoover Dairy’s generosity so they can enjoy free ice cream from a local business.
