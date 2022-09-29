LEWISTON — Driving along Center Street this summer, people have noticed a new construction site next to a Sunoco Gas Station across the street from Academy Park.
That site will be home to a new WellNow Urgent Care location, the fourth such location in Niagara County.
Construction started at the site on July 1, with plans to complete it by March, depending on the weather, with a spring opening. Annie Keller, a public relations manager for WellNow, said this location had been in the works since November.
She added that they recognized a need and opportunity to provide local residents with greater access to quality care with shorter wait times, walk-in service, and lower costs than a traditional emergency room.
“When someone isn’t feeling well, the last thing they want to do is drive a long distance for care,” Keller said. “Our location in Lewiston was selected for its easy proximity to businesses, shopping and transportation so our patients can get care close to where they live and work.”
The Lewiston location will offer the same services as other WellNow locations, including walk-in treatments for a wide range of non-life threatening injuries and illnesses, on-site COVID-19 testing, x-rays and physicals, 24/7 virtual care, and occupational medicine services.
The new location expects to hire between 5 and 10 employees, with those interested in applying can do so at https://www.wellnow.com/join-our-team.
The most recent WellNow location to open in Niagara County was along Transit Road in South Lockport, which opened in July 2021. Other Niagara County WellNow Urgent Care locations include Niagara Falls and Wheatfield. There are also 13 locations across Erie County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.