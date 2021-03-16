More “market rate” apartments have been completed in the historical district of Niagara Falls.
Vinay Rajendran’s LMR Real Property Holdings has completed renovations on a five-unit building, “The Enzo” at 644 Park Place in the historic district adjacent to the U.S. Post Office.
The apartments all have separate utilities. The building, formerly owned by the Catholic Diocese, was gutted with all new plumbing, electric, drywall and floors. Rajendran declined to say how much was invested but rents are $1,050 per month for a single, $1,300 for a double with five separate utilities, basement laundry, off street parking and security.
While that may seem high, the developer said the apartments are priced competitively with other market-rate residences near the casino.
“Niagara Falls I think is going to be the place to be in about 10 years,” Rajendran said. “With all the new hotels and Robert Moses Parkway coming out we have a lot of good things going on. There is no risk. This is the place to be.”
The next project for the developer is a 15-unit building at 600 Main St.
Developers like Rajendran give Mayor Robert Restaino a sense of hope.
“It is always exciting to see folks realize the investment opportunities in Niagara Falls,” the mayor said. “We have had several development opportunities come up just in the last six months including green projects, light manufacturing and mixed use.”
He added that even though it might not look like it, the South End Gateway project is up and running.
For Rajendran on Park Place, it’s about getting new tenants in and finishing landscaping. Rajendran can be contacted at (716)-908-7922.
