While the COVID-19 pandemic has been a rocky time for the hotel and lodging industry, the Butler House, a Niagara Falls bed and breakfast on Park Place, has found renewed life through its new owners. Daniel and Jamie Craig — not that Daniel Craig — were living in California in September 2018, when he decided to take a year off from his job in a high tech industry to travel.
During a trip to Niagara Falls, they realized there could be an opportunity in running a bed and breakfast and they acquired the Butler House in December 2019. After eight months of renovations they re-opened for business in late-September 2020. Despite the chaos of the pandemic, they never got discouraged about opening this bed and breakfast.
“I think we were, like most people, we learned as we went along,” Daniel said. “Early on, I think we were in the learning [stage], plus the renovation, and, I think by the end of the summer, we hit phase four and New York was opening up. We felt like things would be okay in the long run. The key is to get through the next year just because of limited business and cash flow.”
Since contractors were able to work throughout the pandemic, the couple was never scared about having crews in their house, so long as they abided by health and safety guidelines. Some of the more necessary repairs, Jamie pointed out to Daniel, were redoing their third floor living space entirely, and removing a shower in one of the first floor rooms. She told him that no guest should look at a shower when they first walk in.
Because of the pandemic, it was difficult to design and decorate the house with Amazon and Wayfair becoming their go to for that. Originally, they planned on hiring an interior decorator, but felt some of the suggestions they got were more modern. Instead, Jamie sought inspiration from bed and breakfasts along the coast of Maine, with the Butler House’s interior painted with lush blues to compliment the woodwork around the house. When they bought it, they considered changing the name, but felt it could harm business, especially with its charming origin story.
“We had existing reviews online, so if you start again, you start from zero and no reviews; that’s how people make a selection,” Daniel said. “Because the Butler House had enough reviews in the past that were good. In the traditional low key, he had a butler mannequin in the dining room. It was a life-sized butler mannequin. It was Rudy Giuliani in a butler (suit)."
When they reopened the Butler House, COVID-19 cases were slowly rising again. To keep people socially distanced, they closed one of the four bedrooms in the house, and staggered breakfast times for guests. Considering they’re new to this, they’re unsure what’s good or bad for a bed and breakfast, given how the pandemic’s altered that benchmark.
“As innkeepers, we never ran in the normal season, so we have no idea what a normal season looks like,” Jamie said. “And I don’t think it’s going to happen this year, but we feel really blessed. We already have bookings coming in from May through October. At least we’re seeing some bookings, that’s much better than last year.”
Daniel added in 2020 people wouldn’t book rooms without a week or two’s notice because people had to feel safe about getting tested and then coming to stay. This year, he said, its gone up to people booking about a month in advance. Daniel noted there are more bookings coming for the end of 2021, when people assume the US-Canadian border might be reopened, and the pandemic could be coming to a close.
