The first Moe’s Southwest Grill location in Niagara Falls opened Friday, adding another dining option downtown.
The restaurant occupies the ground floor of the Wingate by Wyndham hotel at 333 Rainbow Blvd., in the space formerly occupied by International Kohinoor Buffet. The former Niagara Falls Souvenir & Convenience next door will soon house the first A&W in the region, one of six planned.
The opening marks the 59th Moe’s location in New York state and the ninth in the Western New York region.
General Manager Kaleem Ullah said the menu has the same items as other Moe’s locations: burritos, quesadillas, tacos and other Mexican items. It will cater to tourists coming through along with local residents.
Customers who came in on Friday had the chance to spin a wheel to win different items like frisbees, lip balm, hand sanitizer and coupons.
Location owner Muhammad Shoaib, who also owns the Papa John’s location inside Quality Inn & Suites on Old Falls Street among 15 other food franchise locations, plans on another Moe’s in a former Pizza Hut along Niagara Falls Boulevard, which he plans to open early next year.
Both this Moe’s and the A&W were a point of controversy earlier this year, when they received a combined $166,396 in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. The owner of the locations also received $261,750 from the Cataract Tourism Fund, a pool of state dollars used to reimburse business owners for costs associated with development projects aimed at revitalizing the Niagara Falls downtown area.
The Moe’s and A&W restaurants together are expected to employ at least 30 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.