A doctor at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and a resident and Schoellkopf Health Center received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, marking the beginning of what is expected to be the gradual vaccination of frontline workers and nursing home residents in the coming days and weeks.
Dr. Rajinder Bajwa, the chief of memorial’s Infectious Disease Division, and Schoellkopf Health Center resident Clotee Robinson, were the first to receive shots as part of the hospital's vaccination program.
A partial allocation of the vaccine was received by the medical center Thursday and is being distributed in accordance with state Department of Health instructions regarding the priority of recipients.
Memorial spokesman Pat Bradley said the vaccine distribution plan calls for frontline hospital staff members, including nurses and technicians serving patient needs, to receive their shots along with nursing home residents and staff and providers, including physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
The vaccine is being stored in a secured ultra-cold freezer at the required temperature of minus-70 degrees Celsius.
The delivery of the initial shots of the vaccine involved a hiccup as doses originally allocated for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center were initially delivered to Catholic Health.
Bradley described the situation as a "short-term issue," indicating that the hospital, with assistance from Catholic Health and the New York State Department of Health), was able to obtain a portion of its vaccination allocation from Mount St. Mary's Hospital late Thursday.
"It is hoped the balance of the allocated doses will be received from the health department next week," Bradley said.
