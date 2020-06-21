Welcome Center farmers market returning

The Thursday Night Farmers Market at the Western New York Welcome Center on Alvin Road on Grand Island will open its season on Thursday. Vendors are prepared to manage their booths with additional social distancing and other required COVID-19 safety protocols including face coverings and reduced contact for transactions.
To expand opportunities for both area farms and market customers, an anticipated addition to this year’s Farmers Market will be a produce stand managed directly by Taste NY Market staff. Produce will be provided by area farmers who wish to sell at the Welcome Center Farmers Market but who do not have the time and personnel to staff a market booth themselves.
Contact the Taste NY Market at the Western New York Welcome Center if your farm is interested in being part of this addition to the Thursday Night Farmers Market at the Western New York Welcome Center.
The Taste NY Farmers Market at the Western NY Welcome Center will run every Thursday through Sept. 3. A weekend farm stand will operate Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Phone 773-0970 for more details and for assistance with the vendor application.
