The Red Cross is assisting an adult and child following a structure fire on Welch Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Niagara Falls firefighters, police and an AMR ambulance crew were dispatched to the 1900 block of Welch Avenue around 4:23 a.m. for a report of a structure fire with possible entrapment.
Police officers were first to arrive on scene and advised dispatch that everyone was out of the structure, including a couple dogs who were found contained in the backyard. It was reported that the neighbor, who reported the fire to 911, also alerted the occupants by banging on the window.
Firefighters arrived and began tackling the working structure fire with flames showing from the front and sides of the first-floor apartment.
Firefighters began fire suppression and a search of the entire building. The search was negative.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.