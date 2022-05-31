After two difficult two years of struggling through a pandemic, area musicians Deana Barlow and Chanda Lynn decided it was time to focus on healing.
This weekend, the two singer/rappers are teaming up to host what they call the Break Through Show, a series of performances with a shared goal of lifting people up and helping them weather the challenges in their lives. Both Barlow, of Niagara Falls, and Lynn, of Jamestown, say they’ve experienced health and mental health struggles, and understand how hard it’s been to be so isolated over the last couple of years.
“People were locked down,” Lynn said earlier this month during an interview at Barlow’s studio at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center. “There’s such a huge emotional and spiritual need for people to connect in person.”
“(COVID-19) shut a lot of us creatives down,” Barlow added. “And not just creatives, but people in general. Everybody’s kind of felt a little anxious about this whole process.”
Barlow, 44, has long been a fixture in the Western New York music scene, both as a solo artist known as Wenzday Atemz and with her group called Reign. She said the pandemic hit her hard in a creative sense, leaving her depressed and struggling to write new music.
She said she would schedule recording sessions in an effort to motivate herself to write. But even with those deadlines looming, Barlow said she was struggling to meet her goals.
“I kept having to cancel studio sessions,” she said. “I’d have nothing written.”
Meanwhile, Lynn, 28, says she found her voice during the pandemic, and the Break Through Show – set for Saturday night at the Hard Rock Cafe – will be her first ever live performance.
Despite that, she’ll be bringing an audience when she comes to Niagara Falls for the show. Lynn has earned a significant number of followers on social media over the past few years after deciding to open up publicly about the struggles she’s faced, like overcoming drug addiction and staying sober for the last seven years.
Lynn said her work as a musician has shown her the importance of bringing people together around shared understanding and experiences. She said she now wants to encourage others to do the same and hopes Saturday’s show will be a vehicle for that message.
“I feel personally responsible to be somebody who creates connection where there is a need for one,“ she said. “I hope to inspire others to fulfill that need. Where there’s not an event happening, or there’s not a group existing, make it. Create it.”
Barlow and Lynn first met online in 2017, when Barlow said she reached out to Lynn after seeing some poetry she’d written. Barlow sent along some music and encouraged Lynn to turn her poems into raps. After a little while, the two lost touch, but Lynn took Barlow’s advice to heart and starting writing songs and publishing them online for her growing audience.
Within a few years Lynn had developed a sizable following. Today, she has hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook and other platforms.
In the spring of 2021, Barlow reconnected with Lynn again to ask if she would do some spoken word poetry for a new song she was working on.
“She’s like ‘Yo, I do music now,’ and I was like ‘let’s go!’” Barlow said enthusiastically, snapping her fingers. “I was so happy to know that.”
The two already knew they had a shared goal of inspiring people through music and decided it was time they started collaborating.
In addition to being brought together by their personal struggles, Barlow and Lynn say they were also found common ground in their Christian faith. However, both women emphasized that their music is not targeted at a Christian audience and say their focus on the struggles of everyday people will be relatable regardless of someone’s spirituality.
Though the isolation brought on by the pandemic was a key factor in coming up with the idea for the Break Through Show, Barlow and Lynn say the local community has plenty of other things to heal from, including an ongoing drug crisis, mental health challenges and violence.
But it’s not just the Western New York community fighting those battles, it’s everyone, they say. If things go according to plan, Barlow and Lynn say they will eventually take the Break Through Show on tour, hoping to reach even more people with their message of healing.
“The objective is to get all the Hard Rock’s,” Barlow said. “Right now, we just got one locked in, we want to take this show on the road.”
The Break Through Show will feature solo performances from both Barlow and Lynn, who will close out the show with a joint set. There will also be performances from Reign and special guest rapper Kool Taj, who will open the show.
Performances will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe, 333 Prospect St., Niagara Falls. The show is free and open to all ages.
