Bill Yuhnke invested in WEBR because he loved radio and understands the importance of the public service the AM station provides to Niagara Falls and Niagara County.
He has a challenge though. The station’s antenna, put in place in 1986, is on leased property at 3861 Buffalo Ave. owned by Superior Lubricants. With 100 days notice, he could be forced to relocate the tower.
The station reduces power at sunset when its signal at full strength would carry a greater distance but even so penetrates into Canada, a grandfathered-in situation Yuhnke hopes to maintain.
Yuhnke is trying to be proactive and find a new location for an antenna in Niagara Falls.
Mike Anczok has been Yuhnke’s contact with Superior Lubricants and could not be reached for comment.
Construction is under way on the antenna site for a new 5G cell tower. Yuhnke worries about the impact it might have on his tower and if an eviction notice might be forthcoming.
The Business Development Department in Niagara Falls has been trying to help Yuhnke out. North Tonawanda has also been seeking land. Yuhnke is hoping that by speaking with the paper, someone will be able to offer him a plot for the tower.
Investigating new sites gets expensive quickly. A new antenna site is, at minimum, a $100,000 expense plus the cost of the land.
“I want people to know we are looking for a positive outcome,” Yuhnke said. “I carry full insurance. Niagara Falls is supposed to be our home city. I want to keep it that way. I am hoping maybe someone reading this might find a site.”
Having good coverage in the Falls is important because of the service aspect of a community radio station. “If the mayor needs to talk about a water main break or a weather emergency,” Yuhnke said, “we need to be able to do that quickly.”
Mayor Robert Restaino said his office has been helping out.
“We’ve been offering guidance and assistance since the beginning of my term,” he said. “If it were as easy as just finding vacant land we wouldn’t be in these sort of negotiations.”
In North Tonawanda, Mayor Arthur Pappas sees a lot of good going on with the recently opened Spot Coffee, the reopening of Brownies and progress on demolition and reconstruction of a building on the Pearson Auto Building. He’s hoping to add a radio station to his coup.
“We came up with a spot we are looking at everything in a very initial discussion” Pappas said. “We would certainly love to have him come here.”
The North Tonawanda site is across from Raymond Klimek Veteran’s Park. It is owned by the city but site research won’t be done until the weather warms because a sewer line and concrete may be buried under the site.
Yuhnke is hesitant to move too quickly on site investigation because it costs $3,000 to $4,000 a pop and it’s hard to know what might be buried near OxyChem or in North Tonawanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.