Niagara University’s Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement is presenting two webinar series to provide information to students and the community as they prepare to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.
“The Levesque Institute Civic Engagement Series” will present a brief overview of pertinent issues in today’s society and the presidential candidates’ stances on those issues through three separate webinars. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in open conversation. All three webinars take place on Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m.
• Thursday: COVID-19 response, the economy, health care, and racial equity
• Oct. 22: Student loans, climate change, foreign affairs, and criminal justice reform
• Oct. 29: Politics and the media, presented by Dr. Carrie Teresa-Isard, associate professor of communication studies at Niagara University
“Leaders Sharing Vision, Values, and Views,” presented in partnership with Leadership Niagara, will feature Leadership Niagara graduates from various fields presenting on several topics around leadership. All three webinars take place on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday: Leadership experience what matters over time
• Oct. 21: Military/world perception
• Oct. 28: Criminal justice system
“We are pleased to collaborate with Leadership Niagara to bring respected alumni leaders to discuss the presidential election and the importance of leadership through vision, values, and views,” said Patricia Wrobel, executive director of the Levesque Institute.
Added Liz Zulawski, president and CEO of Leadership Niagara, “To advance our region, we need strong leaders with a renewed interest and knowledge and who will work together for the greater good.”
For more information and to register for these events, please visit https://levesqueinstitute.niagara.edu/programs/2020-election-resources/.
