APPLETON — Jim Bittner has been growing fruit at Bittner-Singer Orchards since 1991, and he can’t afford to not get water.
“It costs too much to start a new orchard,” Bittner said.
Thanks to irrigation systems in place at the farm, the cherry, peach, apricot, apple, plum and prune crops will be good this year, despite Niagara County being under a drought watch.
Much of New York state is under a drought watch, following Gov. Kathy Hochul’s direction to the state Department of Environmental Conservation after consultation with the state Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. Seven of 10 regions were affected; the only areas considered to be in a “normal” drought state presently are New York City, the Adirondacks and the eastern shore of Lake Ontario.
According to New York State Mesonet, a statewide weather station network consisting of 126 surface weather stations, prior to Aug. 22, the Burt station recorded only eight days of precipitation in the past month, with rainfall amounts ranging from 0.642 inches to as low as 0.01 inches.
John Farfaglia, a horticulture educator with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County, said “borderline” drought conditions have existed in the county for the past month and one consequence of that is lower crop yields.
“If you look at the corn, they’re often shriveled, and looking water-stressed,” he noted.
The drought watch was triggered by the State Drought Index, which reflects precipitation levels, reservoir/lake levels, and stream flow and groundwater levels in each region of the state. Reported water supply challenges include below-normal precipitation over the past three months, low stream flows and low groundwater levels.
Crops such as apples and blueberries end up smaller than usual upon harvesting, due to the lack of rain. Farfaglia said some apple farms close to Lake Ontario have been on the drier side this year.
Bittner-Singer Orchard has irrigated its orchards for the past decade, drawing water from the Town of Newfane. Trickle irrigation ensures the trees get however much water they need, and sensors in the trees measure water stress, according to Bittner. He knows other farms had lighter crops depending on what they grew and whether they irrigate.
“The reason we’ve had a good crop this year is because we’re right on Lake Ontario,” Bittner said. This year’s sweet cherry crop was the best ever, and so far the peach crop is big and bountiful, he added.
Home gardeners, who are raising their own food to reduce their grocery bills, are weathering the same conditions.
Rainfall in the county over the past few days should help growers. Niagara County Weather Wire, based in Lockport, reported 1 inch of rainfall on Monday.
At Bittner-Singer Orchards, Jim Bittner said his bigger concern is the rising cost of labor, since all crops are picked by hand and harvesting accounts for 50% of the farm’s total expenses.
In addition, the price of cardboard boxes that the fruit is packed in went up to $2.75 per box this year, from $1.60 per box last year.
While the drought watch is in effect, the state is encouraging New Yorkers to avoid wasting water.
“While recent rains have helped, severe dry conditions continue to persist across the state,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers should take steps to conserve water whenever possible in the areas now under a designated drought watch. Simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to our efforts to help prevent any increased drought levels.”
Farfaglia said he has talked with local growers about water conservation methods such as weed control, mulching and watering in the coolest part of the day, when evaporation from the soil is low.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.