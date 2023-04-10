Mariana Kosarieva sits and chats at her dining room table at her new apartment in Cortland. The afternoon sun shines over St. Anthony of Padua Church across the street as her daughters and mother play quietly on a couch.
Five thousand miles away, Kosarieva’s husband, Andriy, remains in a rehabilitation center recovering from combat injuries endured while defending Bakhmut, Ukraine, from a Russian invasion. It’s seen some of the bloodiest fighting in the 13-month war between Russia and Ukraine, and Andriy Kosarieva’s 180-man unit has lost 18 soldiers.
It’s a stark contrast, but no more stark than a night a bomb destroyed a neighbor’s house compared with the welcome the family has received since it arrived in Cortland in February. The girls, 4-year-old Liliia and 8-year-old Daryna, attend a Head Start program and Smith Intermediate School. They attend Mass across the street.
“Many people who help us, we don’t know,” Mariana Kosarieva said. “They don’t forget about us. We’ve been here two months. Every day they send something. ... It’s all special. With love to us.”
STEPPING STONES TO SAFETY
Kosarieva talks with her hands, and pauses occasionally to consult a translation app on her phone. She had several years of English education when she was in elementary school, but that was decades ago. Now, she attends English as a Second Language class almost daily.
After barely six weeks in America, she can converse readily, if pronunciation remains a small issue. It’s just one more change to endure.
The Kosarievas’ lives were disrupted more than a year ago when Russian troops invaded their native Ukraine. The family at the time lived in Kharkiv, a city of nearly 1.5 million residents in northeastern Ukraine. Kosarieva, 33, worked as a sales consultant and her husband, Andriy, 28, was a shoe salesman.
Their house was one of more than 4,500 in the city damaged in the war. While the Russians were driven from Kharkiv in September by a Ukrainian counter-offensive, the shelling of the city by the Russians forces has continued.
Mariana Kosarieva said the family was surprised when the war began.
“Many people talk about this, but we can’t believe war can start,” she said. “One day we woke up and war began. It was very scary.”
Russian tanks rolled into another part of Kharkiv and shelling was widespread.
“We couldn’t sleep in our beds because they were close to the windows,” Kosarieva said. “We slept in corridors.”
One day a Russian bomb flew over their home and destroyed a neighbor’s house. The blast broke windows in the Kosarieva house.
Ten days later, the family was heading for the relative safety of Lviv in western Ukraine.
GETTING OUT
The Kosarievas lived there for four months with Mariana Kosarieva’s mother, Olha Bila, while they tried to make arrangements to relocate to the United States. Andriy Kosarieva was drafted, and all men of fighting age were required to stay in Ukraine.
Today, Andriy is a sergeant, — a sergeant with a concussion and hearing problems. But he’s not one of the 18 who died recently.
With no broadband service in her apartment, Mariana Kosarieva has used her cell phone for internet service and to keep in daily contact with her husband.
“We speak by internet,” she said.
Mariana Kosarieva said she had to get her daughters, Daryna, 8, and Liliia, 4, and her 58-year-old mother to safety. Daryna has developed an issue with a squinting eye, brought on by anxiety. She has been improving and is receiving medical care, her mother said.
“It was dangerous,” Kosarieva said. “I must do anything because of my kids.”
LOCAL SUPPORT
The family applied to a program to relocate to the United States.
A committee of greater Cortland area residents led by Mary Beth Mathey, a Cortlandville town justice, formed to participate in the Uniting for Ukraine program that was relocating Ukrainians to the United States for two-year stays.
The Cortland Uniting for Ukraine Committee learned late last year from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services it had approved to bring the Kosarieva family to Cortland.
That touched off an effort to raise funds to transport, house and otherwise help the family, which arrived in Cortland on Feb. 1. The committee will support them during their time in Cortland.
GETTING ACCUSTOMED
Mathey and Kosarieva said the community support has been overwhelming, but much remains to get used to: English measurements instead of metric; the relative lack of transportation compared with the cities of a million people she’s used to; the slang; pizza — even pizza.
“So many people want to help us,” Kosarieva said. “Every day I get messages or calls or mail from different people. From people I don’t know.”
Her family attended a Greek Catholic church in Ukraine, which Kosarieva said is not much different than the Roman Catholic church she now attends.
After Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Cortland, people often stop her to give her notes with their names and telephone numbers.
“They say, ‘You can call me or text me and I will drive you,’” she said. “It’s so many people.”
Mathey said the supporters provided meals daily for the first couple of weeks the family was in its new home.
An older couple delivered knit socks for each family member.
Another woman took her shopping at Destiny Mall in Syracuse. The woman helped her with dress sizes, as they are different than in Ukraine.
“Very interesting.,” Kosarieva said. “So many stores.”
Kosarieva remembers one of the women bringing dinner. “She said, ‘I have kids and all kids love pizza. Try this pizza.”
It was different than the pizza she had eaten in Ukraine, which is the style common in Italy. She enjoyed it.
FITTING IN
On Thursday, a book arrived in the mail, “City of Dogs: New York Dogs, Their Neighborhoods and the People Who Love Them.”
Kosarieva showed a basket of cards and notes that she has received from neighbors as Liliia flipped through the book.
“I didn’t know people can be so friendly to different people from another country,” she said. “It’s a surprise to me.”
She and her family have been taken out to see the sites in Central New York. They went to an art expo in Syracuse and a performance of the ballet “Cinderella” in Ithaca, a special treat for her Daryna, who was studying ballet when the war began, and continued studying it as the family moved from one end of Ukraine to the other. Daryna met the lead dancer backstage after the show.
AND NEXT?
Mariana Kosarieva said she took English classes in fifth through 11th grades and is the only one in her household who speaks English, though she occasionally consults a translation app on her cell phone.
“I learn a lot of idioms,” she said. “In Ukraine we have idioms. Some are the same.”
Daryna brings English words home from Smith Intermediate School.
“Every day, new words, “ Mariana Kosarieva said. “We read books that she brings home from school.”
She said she anticipates receiving a Social Security number in a couple of weeks, which will allow her to work in the United States, and finally get internet service. She was not sure what kind of job she will pursue, but she worries that her limited English skill could limit her options.
“I want to work,” she said.
Throughout the chat, her mother, Olha Bila was silent, playing with the girls on the couch. How does she like her stay? Mariana Kosarieva translated the question. Bila responded with a big smile and a thumbs up.
But Kosarieva said she is not sure of the family’s future. Return to Kharkiv? Return to Lviv? Go someplace else? Will there even be a Ukraine to return to? Big questions to ask so soon after leaving.
“I don’t know,” she said. “Maybe I live in USA and I may not want to go to Ukraine. I need time.”
