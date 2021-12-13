March 2020 seems like a lifetime ago, doesn't it? Never in a million years could I have imagined a months-long compulsory shutdown, but I survived with a computer and a wireless home network. I work, played and shopped online while at home.
Do you read this column on a mobile phone, tablet, notebook or desktop computer? Do you web browse job opportunities, check your online bank statement, or address work-related emails from your living room? Can your child complete online assignments at home? Do you use telehealth to upload health data like blood sugar or blood pressure data to your physician?
If you answered yes to the first question, thank you. If you answered yes to any of the other questions, ask yourself how would you submit an application electronically, scan a document or upload important information if you did not have access to a computer, printer or broadband?
The shutdown proved how important access to technology has become. Suddenly employers had to purchase or lease computers for employees to use at home to keep the office running. School districts also had to increase their technology inventory for students and teachers. Many people could maintain professional, academic and a social existence because they had the right tools for the job; some type of computer and access to high-speed internet are available under their roof.
Perhaps a friend or family member lost a job during the pandemic, leaving them unable to access a computer or continue to pay for internet service. What do people without access do to look for opportunities? They use the technology resources at the public library.
The Niagara Falls Public Library is an invaluable resource for many residents, especially during the ongoing pandemic. It remains open and staffed because it is an essential business. Besides books, the Main Street and LaSalle locations offer patrons free wireless access to its Wi-Fi network during regular hours of operation.
Everyone does not have everything, but the public library can provide many things.
On Friday, December 17th, the Niagara Falls Public Library at 1425 Main will continue to serve our community with the grand opening of a makerspace, a tech workspace that will offer Chromebooks, Wi-Fi hotspots, 3-D printers, telemedicine privacy stations and other tech tools for residents to borrow. The library received funding from the Grace Foundation and the American Public Library Association COVID Tech Relief grant. This is a tremendous step toward bridging the digital divide that exists in our city.
I love the Main Street branch, not the architecture, but what the library offers. At least once a week, I walk the 1.5 mile trip from my house to the library just to browse new books, pick up an intralibrary loan from one of the NIOGA member libraries, or chat with the friendly staff. The excursion also helps facilitate my weekly step goal and provides an excuse to make a side trip to DiCamillo on Linwood Avenue to purchase a baked good or three for the 1.7 mile return trip.
Although I own multiple electronic devices and have access to broadband at home, I am a card-carrying member of the American Library Association, a Niagara Falls Public Library donor and frequent patron. I take advantage of library services on a weekly basis, including e-book downloads or research on various subjects of interest using its digital databases. I also save a few dollars on magazine subscriptions and reduce clutter in my living room by reading digital copies on my personal device. I can do all the above simply by logging on with my library card. I am a thrifty library nerd.
Public library budgets are as vulnerable as the circumstances of some of its patrons. You may not need the library until you do. Support our local libraries.
(Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls, NY. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com)
