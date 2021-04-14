The sign on the facade beckons brightly in perhaps the toughest neighborhood in Niagara Falls.
“Entrepreneur School of Thought.”
Inside the bright and cheery room, hope is everywhere. To the left, a chess set and a bulletin board filled with opportunities and resources. To the right, a stage with a lectern and a microphone.
The whole thing is the dream of Trent Hamilton, 39, fresh off 6 years in prison and still under house arrest following a heroin conviction, and Demetrious Nix, a Falls man convicted of murder at just 15 and now trying to make his way as a contractor.
Hamilton is the day-to-day face of the operation but Nix is the backer and shares the vision. Antoine White is a constant presence as well. There is a computer lab as well as a podcast studio. It is a high-tech set up.
Everything is marked with the same orange paint: “Nix”.
They are in it together, but he is the leader.
Nix has solid lessons to share from a life that’s knocked him down and allowed him another chance.
“Your perception determines your progression,” he said. “We all we got. We can’t always rely on the system. We need to do things ourselves. People don’t last. Great ideas do.”
Anyone who’s interested is invited in for 3 p.m. Express Yourself Friday.
“The key thing is, this is for the community,” Danta Myles, a candidate for city council said recently from the stage. “This is unscripted reality live.”
“I want people to come in,” Hamilton said. “This is a safe space for people from the community.
“It takes the citizens to do a lot of things, but the biggest thing people donate is their time. Come play chess, come think. Let’s be resourceful.”
On Fridays, anything and anyone is welcome, Hamilton said.
“Friday, a dude showed up. ... People have to be welcome but he was tored down drunk.”
Hamilton let him stay and listen.
Pretty much anything goes, he said, with one caveat.
“I try to get people to stay away from religion,” he said. “It is too controversial.”
Thinking becomes action
The mix of positive thinking and hope is not beyond a bit of “good trouble,” as the late civil rights activist John Lewis called it.
Nix is a philosophical man whose childhood ended, if it wasn’t over already, when he was sent to jail at 15 on a murder charge. Since rejoining the community he hasn’t stopped working for redemption.
After Nix acquired the building, he and Hamilton were working to clean it up when they got slapped with a “stop work” order and a visit from a city building inspector. One problem: They weren’t doing any work that required a permit. They made peace with the inspector but his sticker remains on the door.
Nix tells about the day he came to look at a building to purchase. Five members of the police department came out of nowhere and surrounded him, thinking he was up to no good. He wasn’t.
The group knows that while Niagara Falls government believes in hope, skepticism can sometimes be understood. Nix, Hamilton and White are convicted felons. 19th Street still battles demons.
The messages of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. and others who’ve made a difference live on the walls of the school, and in the books Hamilton collected in prison. They are there for others to learn from as he has.
“The best thing to bring out the crime is to bring people up,” Nix said. “We want people to start businesses so they have something to lose.”
Nix is optimistic about the positive vision and thinking that can rise from within.
“It’s going to be national,” he said of his school and movement, “in every community in America.”
Inspiration
Antoine White is always there, supporting and inspiring Hamilton. He endured drug charges of long ago but is a changed man.
“We offer inspirational talks and encouragement for people who’ve been down the same road I’ve been down. I’ve been 20 years clean but some haven’t always been pleasant.”
“Antoine brings ideas,” Hamilton said. “He is a constant. He comes every day just to be a positive presence.”
Nix has a lot of thoughts about the way his little corner of Niagara Falls is viewed. “The unreachable: That’s what they call us sometimes we need to wake people up.” he said. “We are the people nobody sees, nobody recognizes.
“Let me ask you something. Why do Kids Kill?”
There wasn’t really an answer, but Nix pulled out his phone and showed a picture. It was an image of the front page of the Niagara Gazette from 2003. “Why do Kids Kill?” read the headline superimposed over a photo of Nix wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. Nix has been through it and if he knows the answer, it is not a simple one.
He’s trying to make good trouble, to turn around his little corner of the world both because it’s the right thing and to honor the memory of his victim.
Grassroots crime prevention
Nix and Ezra Scott, founder of the Niagara Falls Peacemakers and a former city councilman, are working on an initiative to address black-on-black violence in the neighborhood.
“We are in the process of working on a platform . . .” Scott said. “It is not something that is going to come overnight. We need to change the whole thought of entitlement; we need to do something for ourselves.”
Scott works with the Level Up program at the BOCES Workforce Development Center in Niagara Falls and is working to bring that sort of resources to youths he can reach through the Entrepreneur School.
The school has other great social resources as well. Ta-Shara Carter works for Pinnacle Community Services. She grew up in Niagara Falls and attended Niagara University. She works with at-risk children.
“I think this is a great thing and it’s in the right location,” she said of the school.
Nix is amazed that while he can have 120 people or more sign in on a Friday, people like Mayor Robert Restaino haven’t stopped by.
“We’ve invited the Mayor,” Nix said. “I want Restaino to know Niagara Falls is bigger than Pine Avenue. It’s bigger than LaSalle. It’s bigger than the tourist area. Niagara Falls is all of us.”
Nix was blunt in his assessment that anyone who wants to help is welcome but must meet the school, and the community, on their turf. That means show up. Don’t make an appointment.
The undercurrent of hope at the school is still weighted by memories of how, when protesters came together after George Floyd was killed, and the Mayor and the Police Chief took a knee, nothing really changed.
“We have to be better,” Nix said. “We have to be connected to our city. So many senseless deaths. If we don’t deal with it, it’s only going to get worse. We can’t rely on the system. We need to do things ourselves.
After all, “We all we got.”
