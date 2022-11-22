A Safe Horizon PSA about the Adult Survivors Act plays in Times Square during a press conference on the new law, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in New York. Sexual assault victims in New York will get a one-time opportunity to sue their abusers starting Thursday under a new law expected to bring a wave of litigation against prison guards, middle managers, doctors and a few prominent figures including former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)