Water flow woes at the gorge

The Gorge View Trail opened earlier this year, replacing the Niagara Scenic Parkway with the reimagined Whirlpool Street, a natural landscape with bike paths. The $50 million project is credited with reconnecting the city to its gorge.
It looked great and drew rave reviews until July 21, when a monumental downpour dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Niagara Falls. The bike paths have remained open but the storm overwhelmed drainage along the newly constructed path, washing out portions of bank along the top as well as a 25-foot section of the Great Gorge Railway Trail at the bottom.
The closed section of trail is blocked by steel fencing. The washed-out area is marked by snowfence but hikers have begun to wear a path above it. The stairs into the gorge closest to the Whirlpool Bridge remain closed.
Along the top, crews from Scott Lawn and Yard were busy last week installing catch basins, drainage pipe and berms to better collect rainwater if there is a next time. The berms appear to be 18-inch to 2-foot elongated soil and gravel barriers deigned to push water to the new catch basins which then drain into the gorge via plastic pipe.
Next to one of the new drains sits a newly formed ravine guarded on top by a trio of young red oak trees.
A request to the state about how much the work cost and when it will be completed was not returned as of press time but at least 10 new catch basins are being installed as well as multiple lengths of plastic drain pipe.
