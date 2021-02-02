The government transparency group New York Coalition for Open Government is raising questions about the Niagara Falls Water Board's actions in hiring an employment search firm to help the agency find a new executive director.
In a letter to the board's acting executive director and general counsel, Sean Costello, the coalition charges that the agency appears to have violated its own procurement rules by apparently not conducting competitive bidding for the contract, which could net the search firm, Selective Staffing Solutions, a fee of $24,000 or more.
The coalition also notes that the board awarded the contract at a special meeting on Jan. 25, rather than wait for its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 8. A notice for the special meeting was also posted just three days prior to the meeting.
The meeting took place one day before the Water Board's chairman, Patrick Brown, stepped down from his post.
The coalition letter questions both the timing of the meeting and notes that the Water Board's Procurement Policy and Procedures contain specific requirements for entering into contracts like the one with Selective Staffing. The firm, which is based in Williamsville, advertises itself as a "WBE certified Woman-Owned Business" and charges a fee of 20 percent of a successful candidate's first year's salary.
The board's most recent executive director was paid $120,000 a year.
Among the procurement notes that “An effective way to award contracts for professional services is to solicit requests for proposals (“RFP”). This ensures that qualified firms are given the opportunity to submit proposals and can result in reduced costs as a result of competition.”
The policy also provides that “Except as provided below, a formal RFP or where more appropriate a request for qualifications (“RFQ”) shall be required prior to the award of any agreement for professional services requiring the expenditure of Water Board funds over $10,001.”
According to minutes of the special meeting, posted to the Water Board's website, Board Members Renae Kimble, Gretchen Leffler and Nick Forester all raised concerns over the lack of a bidding process for the contract.
The board's procurement practices also require that when "approval of a professional services agreement is requested without a prior RFP or RFQ, the proposed resolution for the award shall state (1) the reasons why a formal RFP or RFQ was not issued; (2) which firms informally were solicited for proposals; and (3) why the procurement should not be postponed to permit compliance."
The resolution authorizing the hiring of Selective Staffing did not appear to contain such an explanation. The board meeting minutes reflect that Costello told the board members the apparent violations of the procurement rules was "time reasons."
The minutes also reflect that Brown pushed the board to approve the contract.
"Mr. Brown wished to add that all board members know the situation the board is in and that it is important to maintain the stability of the organization to get an executive director professional recruited," the official meeting minutes read. "He does not see an RFP as accomplishing anything other than wasting time that in his opinion the board does not have."
The awarding of the contract was also promoted by Board Member Colleen Larkin. According to the meeting minutes, Larking is "familiar" with the firm.
"Mr. Costello states that Ms. Larkin was familiar with Selective Staffing Solutions LLC after some investigation she had done and had suggested that he contact the firm," the minutes reflect.
Those comments raised a red flag for the Open Government Coalition.
"The New York Coalition For Open Government has great concerns regarding a public agency spending funds on a contractor recommended by a board member that may not have been competitively solicited," the coalitions president, Paul Wolf, wrote to the Water Board.
The board voted 4-1, with Kimble opposed, to approve the contract.
The Open Government Coalition is suggesting that the contract shouldn't go forward until its concerns are addressed. The group also filed a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request with the board seeking: a copy of all RFP’s or RFQ’s issued by the Niagara Falls Water Board from Dec. 1, 2020 through Jan. 25, 2021 for a search firm regarding the executive director position; a copy of any advertisement placed in the New York State Contractor Reporter regarding the solicitation of RFP’s or RFQ’s by the Niagara Falls Water Board for a search firm regarding the executive director position; a copy of any emails, faxes, text messages, Facebook messages, twitter messages between Niagara Falls Water Board members and Selective Staffing Solutions from Dec. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021; and a copy of any emails, faxes, text messages, Facebook messages, twitter messages between Niagara Falls Water Board staff and Selective Staffing Solutions from Dec. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021.
The Water Board has five days to respond to the Open Government Coalition request.
