The Niagara Falls Water Board will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Monday to discuss a planned 5.5% rate increase for 2021.
This past Monday, the board heard a detailed presentation from its rate consultants recommending that city water rates for 2021 be hiked by 5.5 percent.
The proposed fees, rates, and other charges as well as the Water Board’s proposed 2021 budget are available for review at https://nfwb.org/reports/budgets/ or by contacting the board secretary at 283-9770 x 2110.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and pursuant to Gov. Cuomo’s Executive Orders 202.1 and 202.79, Monday's hearing is being conducted by teleconference. The teleconference can be accessed through the internet at https://www.gotomeet.me/NFWB or by calling phone number (646) 749-3131 and entering access code 816-472-309.
Residents are also invited to submit oral or written comments on the proposed 2021 fees, rates, and other charges for all persons and users served by the water, wastewater, and stormwater facilities of the Niagara Falls Water Board.
Anyone may attend or register to speak. Those who wish to speak at the hearing should contact the board by email: scostello@nfwb.org, telephone: 283-9770 x 2110, or mail: Niagara Falls Water Board, Attn. S. Costello, 5815 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14304 to register no later than noon on Monday. Additional registrations to speak will be accepted on the teleconference line noted above between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday. Oral comments will be limited to five minutes duration. Preregistration is required because those in attendance may be muted until called on to speak in the order in which they registered.
The proposed rates/budget are not final and will not be adopted until after the hearing and review by the board.
