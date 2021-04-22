The Niagara Falls Water Board has now interviewed three candidates for its vacant executive director position.
But the board has released no information about the candidates it has interviewed, failed to disclose how many candidates have applied for the position, chosen not to release any information about how many candidates it expects to interview nor provided any insight into the process used by the executive search firm it hired to find the candidates.
The search firm has also been the subject of controversy after the board appeared to violate its policy on awarding personal services contracts and held a suddenly called special meetings to award the agreement, one day before it's embattled chairman resigned his post.
The board has conducted the interviews in closed-door executive sessions. The first interview was conducted April 13, the second on Monday night after its regularly scheduled work session and the the most recent on Thursday night. It's believed the interviews involve three different individuals, but the board has not made that clear.
The quest for a new executive director has been conducted in almost complete secrecy since the board acted, at a special meeting in January, to hire its employment search firm without conducting competitive bidding for the contract.
The hiring of the employment search firm that is assisting the board prompted criticism from the government transparency group New York Coalition for Open Government.
In a letter to the board’s acting executive director and general counsel, Sean Costello, the coalition charged that the agency appeared to have violated its own procurement rules by not conducting competitive bidding for a contract that could net the firm, Selective Staffing Solutions, a fee of $24,000 or more.
The coalition questioned the need for the board to awarded the contract at a special meeting on Jan. 25, rather than wait for its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 8. A notice for the special meeting was also posted just three days prior to the meeting.
The meeting took place one day before the Water Board’s then chairman, Patrick Brown, resigned.
The coalition letter, while raising the issue of the timing of the meeting, also noted that the Water Board’s Procurement Policy and Procedures contain specific requirements for entering into contracts like the one with Selective Staffing. The firm, which is based in Williamsville, advertises itself as a “WBE certified Woman-Owned Business” and charges a fee of 20 percent of a successful candidate’s first year’s salary.
The board’s most recent executive director was paid $120,000 a year.
The board’s procurement policy specifically states that “An effective way to award contracts for professional services is to solicit requests for proposals (“RFP”). This ensures that qualified firms are given the opportunity to submit proposals and can result in reduced costs as a result of competition.”
The policy also provides that, “Except as provided below, a formal RFP or where more appropriate a request for qualifications (“RFQ”) shall be required prior to the award of any agreement for professional services requiring the expenditure of Water Board funds over $10,001.”
According to minutes of the special meeting, posted to the Water Board’s website, Board Members Renae Kimble, Gretchen Leffler and Nick Forester all raised concerns over the lack of a bidding process for the contract.
The board’s procurement practices also require that when “approval of a professional services agreement is requested without a prior RFP or RFQ, the proposed resolution for the award shall state (1) the reasons why a formal RFP or RFQ was not issued; (2) which firms informally were solicited for proposals; and (3) why the procurement should not be postponed to permit compliance.”
The resolution authorizing the hiring of Selective Staffing did not appear to contain such an explanation. The board meeting minutes reflect that Costello told the board members the apparent violations of the procurement rules was “time reasons.”
The minutes also reflect that Brown pushed the board to approve the contract.
“Mr. Brown wished to add that all board members know the situation the board is in and that it is important to maintain the stability of the organization to get an executive director professional recruited,” the official meeting minutes read. “He does not see an RFP as accomplishing anything other than wasting time that in his opinion the board does not have.”
The awarding of the contract was also promoted by Board Member Colleen Larkin. According to the meeting minutes, Larkin is “familiar” with the firm, but there was no further explanation of Larkin's connection to the firm or its principals.
“Mr. Costello states that Ms. Larkin was familiar with Selective Staffing Solutions LLC after some investigation she had done and had suggested that he contact the firm,” the minutes reflect.
Those comments raised a red flag for the Open Government Coalition.
“The New York Coalition For Open Government has great concerns regarding a public agency spending funds on a contractor recommended by a board member that may not have been competitively solicited,” the coalitions president, Paul Wolf, wrote to the Water Board.
The board voted 4-1, with Kimble opposed, to approve the contract.
The need for a new executive director stems from the resignation, in December, of Patrick Fama.
