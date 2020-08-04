The Niagara Falls Water Board has moved to hire a partner in a Buffalo-based law firm to act as an "investigative officer for certain matters alleging a violation of the Board's Code of Conduct."
The action, instigated by board member Nick Forester, came after members met in an executive session following a July 27 meeting. It was adopted on a 4-0 vote, with Board Member Gretchen Leffler absent.
The board offered no additional comment on the action but it comes on the heels of the dismissal of the board's longtime director of administration. That dismissal was spotlighted by claims from one board member that James Perry was being retailed against for filing a whistleblower complaint.
In that complaint, Perry charged, among other things, that administrators were "being instructed to hire people who were not qualified or needed" and that they "could not hire people who were needed."
After conducting a special meeting of the board on July 23, the board voted 3-1, in an action instigated by Board Chair Patrick Brown, that Perry be given an extra three days of paid vacation so that he need not return to work again before his previously announced Aug. 17 retirement date.
Brown's board approved directive said that while Perry was on vacation leading up to his retirement, "there is no need for (Perry) to be on the Water Board property and/or working." It also demanded that Perry turn over to the board's acting executive director and general counsel Sean Costello, Water Board-related items including but not limited to "emails, passwords, keys, credit cards, etc.," as well as having his work email account immediately directed to Costello.
Only Board Member Renae Kimble opposed the move to end Perry's work at the Water Board.
"I disagree with this motion," she said. "This is being done in a retaliatory action against Jim Perry for a whistleblower complaint."
Leffler was absent from the special meeting.
As a result of its most recent action, the board will retain attorney Micheal Risman, a partner in the law firm Hodgson Russ LLP. Risman is a former corporation counsel for the city of Buffalo and a town attorney for the Town of Niagara.
In a letter to Costello, dated Sept. 26, Risman notes that he is responding to a "request for proposals for legal services." He writes, "Your request references the current need for legal services to assist the NFEB on an employee investigation matter."
While not providing any additional identifying information about the board request, Risman writes that he is confident his firm can "seemlessly handle this matter."
The Hodgson Russ proposal calls for Risman to be paid a "discounted" rate of $295 an hour.
The proposal also calls for the board to employ Hodgson Russ partner Elizabeth McPhail, at a rate of $295 an hour and senior associate Lindsay Menasco at $288 an hour. There is no cap on billable hours in the proposal.
