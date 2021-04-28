The Niagara Falls Water Board could have a new executive director in as little as 30 days.
That's the view of Water Board Chairman Nicholas Forester, who spoke after the board's regular business meeting on Monday. The board has met, in closed-door executive sessions, with at least three potential candidates for the post and Forester said he's been pleased with the process.
"I can say the process is working," Forester told the Gazette. "The board has put in some long hours of late and I hope the ratepayers can be proud of the process."
The board hasn't released any information about the candidates it has interviewed, has not disclosed how many candidates have applied for the position, nor chosen to provide any insight into the process used by the executive search firm it hired to find the candidates.
The search firm has also been the subject of controversy after the board appeared to violate its policy on awarding personal services contracts and held a suddenly called special meetings to award the agreement, one day before its embattled former chairman resigned his post.
Forester insisted the board's "process is working" and said the the search has made steady progress.
"We have some finalists," he said.
The board chair also noted that all the candidate interviews so far have bene conducted virtually and the that the board members will now look to meet face-to-face with the finalists.
"We want to call some (candidates) in for in-person meetings," Forester said. "You know, face to face across the table. We think that's important."
Forester said he was hopeful that the board will be able to announce a new executive director "in the next 30 days."
The board chair also expressed confidence in a unanimous decision by the board to allow "up to four outside pipes crew leaders to take home Water Board work trucks" to speed responses to water main breaks. Forester said the need stems from the city's aging water distribution infrastructure and alarming number of leaks.
So far this year, the agency has responded to 25 water main leaks.
"Our infrastructure is old," Forester said. "And we've had a lot of leaks. We need to have people responding to water main breaks quickly or we could lose our (safe) drinking water."
Currently crew leaders who are called-out to water main leaks have to travel from their homes to the Water Board's Waste Water Treatment Plant to pickup work vehicles and then respond to the breaks.
"We're losing too much time," Forester said.
In 2017, the board acted to restrict the use of so-called "take home" vehicles after a series of incidents involving the use of those vehicles for what was described as personal travel. That led the board to prominently mark all Water Board vehicles and install GPS systems on them.
"We don't have that (personal use) issue because we have GPS. It's a non-issue," Forester said. "We have probably the tightest vehicle control policy of anyone."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.