The Niagara Falls Water Board met in a closed executive session last week in what appears to be the final stages of its search for a new new executive director.
Both the chair of the Water Board and its interim executive director have now indicated that a new exec could be in place by the end of May.
Interim Executive Director and General Counsel Sean Costello confirmed that the board met in the closed session beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday to consider “matters leading to the appointment or employment of a particular person as executive director.”
On Thursday, Costello said he expected the board to schedule another “special meeting next week for further discussion regarding the appointment.” He described the executive search process as “moving along” and indicated that a “more formal update” could come “later this month.”
On April 27, Water Board Chair Nick Forester told the Gazette he was hopeful that the board would be able to announce a new executive director “in the next 30 days.” Forester also told the Gazette he believes “the process is working.”
The process has been largely shrouded in secrecy.
Until Thursday, the board had not released any information about the candidates it has interviewed, had not disclosed how many candidates applied for the position, nor provided any insight into the process used by the executive search firm it hired to find the candidates.
The search firm has also been the subject of controversy after the board appeared to violate its policy on awarding personal services contracts and held a suddenly called special meetings to award the agreement, one day before its embattled former chairman resigned his post.
Costello revealed that the search firm initially identified 84 possible candidates for the post, with 31 candidates ultimately being screened by the firm. Out of those 31 candidates, 11 were presented to the board.
Board members conducted closed executive session interviews with five of those candidates and have now reportedly decided on two finalists. The interviews were conducted both virtually and in-person.
Neither of the two finalists are currently employed by the Falls Water Board.
The water board has a regularly scheduled work session set for May 17 and a full board meeting scheduled for May 24. Sources say the appointment of the new executive director would likely take place at the May 24 meeting.
