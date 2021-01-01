Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.