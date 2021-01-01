The Niagara Falls Water Board has delivered a belated Christmas present to city residents.
The board, led by its chairman, Patrick Brown, cut a proposed 5.5 percent rate increase in its proposed 2021 budget to 2.99 percent. The action lowers the projected increase for an average residential water bill from a projected $23.51 per year to $12.78 per year.
But the board achieved its rate reduction by raiding $857,000 from the agency's debt service and operational reserve funds, cutting almost $132,000 for social security and workers comp payments and slashing six jobs. The budget amendments also reduced funding for the purchase of hydrogen peroxide, which kills iron bacteria and prevents bacterial slime from building up in water lines, by $100,000.
The changes were orchestrated by Brown, who has worked in the private sector as a certified public accountant and who delivered a scathing attack on the current and former board employees, charged with the day-to-day operations of the city's water and sewer services. The board chair had delayed the adoption of the 2021 budget by a week to allow him to propose amendments to the spending plan.
"I said I would begin the process of budget strategization (sic) and forward thinking to make the water board operation more efficient, fiscally responsible and transparent," Brown said, reading from a written statement obtained by the Gazette. "We can't simply continue business as usual and just pass management's rate increases, especially in these extraordinary times we all are in. Every dollar matters."
Brown charged that the water board members have received "poor, inaccurate and/or incomplete financial information" and said his budget amendments were "part of an overall, multiyear plan to stabilize rate increases long term, but to immediately give relief from a 5.5 percent rate increase."
In Brown's written statement, he said the budget amendments create "close to $900,000 in permanent expense reductions." It is not clear how the board chairman arrived at that figure, without considering the fund transfers from the operational and debt reserve accounts.
During the coronavirus pandemic the water board has conducted its meetings virtually and members have not been made available to reporters afterward. Brown could not immediately be reached by phone or email.
"Amendments reduce the rate increase burden from management's 5.5 percent proposal to 2.99 percent as a result of different ideas, budget strategies, in depth an analysis and digging for savings and utilization of excess reserves where appropriate," Brown said in his statement.
In addition to his prepared statement, in several of his amendments, Brown inserted language where he complained bitterly that the proposed 2021 budget was presented to the board "very late", was "out of balance", and "lacked detail and supporting information typically presented with government budgets." Without further explanation, Brown's amendments stated that the "Chairman places the Board on notice."
It's unclear what practical effect that statement has.
Brown went on to claim, without documentation, that the water board's 2020, 2019 and 2018 budgets were also out of balance. He said he "doubt(ed) the proposed (2021) budget, as presented, would pass with state comptroller's office."
At least two of Brown's proposed budget amendments did not change line items in the spending plan. One claimed that despite representations by staff that the budget reflected a 5.5 percent rate increase, it in fact, reflected only a 3.5 percent rate hike.
Brown also "place(d) the board on notice", in another amendment, that he believes the agency's director of finance misrepresented historical rate data at a hearing on the proposed budget. In those amendments, the board directed that the director of finance make changes to provide "accurate and timely financial information".
