In late March or April, field crews from JM Davidson Engineering, D.P.C. (“JMD”), a sub-contractor to engineering firm Arcadis, will be performing work for the Niagara Falls Water Board, including conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in the LaSalle neighborhood, west of Love Canal, between 81st and 95th streets.
Field crews from JMD and TECsmith, Inc., will be wearing brightly colored safety gear with logos visible. In addition, personnel from the NFWB may be present with Water Board vehicles.
Smoke testing is a standard method of detecting defects in the sewer system. The process involves placing a high-capacity blower on top of a sanitary manhole and blowing “smoke” into the sewer system. The smoke that is used is non-toxic, non-staining, harmless, white to gray in color, and has no odor. The smoke will escape the sewer system through leaks or cracks in the pipes or low vents in the system. You may see field crews in the area opening manholes, walking through the neighborhood (including yards as necessary to complete the work), taking photographs, and documenting the smoke sightings.
During this same timeframe, staff from TECsmith, Inc., will be performing sanitary sewer flow measurement during the hours of midnight to 6:00 AM to identify potential sources of groundwater infiltration. Field crews will be opening and entering sanitary sewer manholes located primarily in the street. This work needs to be conducted when most residents are not using plumbing devices that contribute to sanitary sewer flow.
A detailed notification letter with frequently asked questions about the proposed field work will be hand delivered to residences within the study area and can be found on the NFWB website at NFWB.org/news.
For more information on the NFWB, go to: www.NFWB.org.
