Their eyes never leave the water.
Niagara County Sheriff's Deputy Paul Harrer and Lt. Patrick Rhindfleisch have spent the past seven years patrolling the upper and lower Niagara River, the Erie Canal and Lake Ontario. They know danger on the water is never far away.
"Every season out here is different," Harrer said, "and the main things we want to see is people being safe."
Even a pandemic summer has not dampened the enthusiasm of folks in the Niagara Region to take to the water.
"Everybody's out on the water," acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "And you need to follow the rules and respect the river."
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office operates four boats on the local waterways and Filicetti says he believes the Marine Unit is vital to serving local residents.
"We've had some tragedies this summer that highlight the need for safety on the water," he said. "The Marine Unit makes people as safe on the water as possible. And I've been concerned this year because it seems like we've had more incidents than usual."
So far this summer, the Marine Unit deputies say there have been three drownings, two on the river and one in the canal. They say the key to keeping people safe on the water is education, not just writing tickets or making arrests.
Both Harrer and Rhindfleisch said they were shocked, when they first went through their marine training, to learn that folks in New York could just "buy a boat, put it in the water and go." That has changed though with the enactment of Brianna's Law.
The law, which will fully take effect in 2025. is a comprehensive boater education law that requires all power boaters, including those operating sailing vessels with auxiliary power, to complete a boating safety course.
Rhindfleisch said once boating was permitted again under New York's phased re-opening from pandemic restrictions, people flooded onto the water in all kinds of crafts.
"Everyone went out and bought a boat," the lieutenant said with a laugh. "And there are more people out there in kayaks. They're going out any way they can."
The flood of personal vessels has created dangers when it comes to sharing the water with commercial shipping traffic. That's especially true when people are operating their crafts up near the Buffalo harbor.
United States Coast Guard Lt. J.G.Joe Neff says recreational boaters and kayakers need to keep a sharp lookout for commercial vessels coming from the Buffalo River.
"All recreational vessels and kayakers need to stay clear of commercial deep draft vessels that are transiting the Buffalo River between the Buffalo Lighthouse and RiverWorks," Neff said. "Recreational boaters should not approach these commercial vessels while they are underway. These vessels are operating under restricted maneuverability and are limited to the center of the channel."
He also said that recreational boaters and kayakers who interfere with commercial vessels could be subject to a fine.
Boaters should not block the navigable waterway or attempt to touch the sides of these vessels while they are transiting under power," Neff said. "There is a risk of having your vessel or kayak overturned if you get too close to a deep draft vessel."
And when it comes to respecting the river, and its treacherous currents, Rhindfleisch said you should never go out on the water without a life vest.
"Everyone should wear a life vest," he said. "The undercurrent is treacherous. It can catch you and drag you under in an instant."
As Harrer continued to scan the water, he told a reporter that at the start of their Thursday shift, the deputies were alerted by a kayaker to an unusual hazard.
"He came up to us and told us there was a telephone pole floating down the river," Harrer said. "That's dangerous. A boat hits that, it's gonna crush you. And you'll be taking on water."
Fortunately, Harrer and Rhindfleisch were able to find the pole and get it out of the water.
