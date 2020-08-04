Two men wanted on felony warrants issued by the Pennsylvania State Police were taken into custody following a police pursuit that started in the City of Niagara Falls on Monday.
Following up on an alert from Pennsylvania state police, warrant officers in the Falls on Monday located a red compact four-door sedan with Pennsylvania license plates heading on south on John B. Daly Boulevard.
Falls officials said officers identified the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 31-year-old Richard Reiss, and a passenger as 34-year-old Dewayne Shields. Both men were the subject of felony arrest warrants out of Pennsylvania, according to Falls officials.
Niagara Falls Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the car fled, heading east on Buffalo Avenue from John B. Daly Boulevard. Falls police discontinued their pursuit as New York State Police and other agencies took over as the car headed south onto Grand Island.
State Police and other agencies continued to pursue the vehicle until it came to a stop on Niagara Street in Buffalo. The pursuit included the U.S. Border Patrol via helicopter operated by the Air and Marine Operations.
“This shows just how important our mission is both safeguarding the border and providing much needed support from the air to our law enforcement partners," said Marc Sledge, director of the Air and Marine Operations for the Great Lakes Air and Marine branch.
The parties were taken into custody by the US Border Patrol in Buffalo without further incident before being turned over to the NFPD.
“This is a great example of the excellent relationship the U.S. Border Patrol has with the state and local law enforcement.” said Eduardo Payan, chief patrol agent for the Buffalo sector. “We will always work together to protect our country and communities”.
Reiss was booked at Niagara Falls police headquarters for vehicle and traffic charges resulting from the incident.
Falls officials said Pennsylvania State Police are expected to extradite both Reiss and Shields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.