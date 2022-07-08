Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) was joined by state Assemblyman Bill Conrad and City of Tonawanda Mayor John White to announce a $1.2 million project to allow for the implementation of a new warning system and detour route to eliminate frequently occurring truck hits at the CSX rail bridge over Young Street.
“Time and time again this bridge is hit by high-profile trucks creating safety issues for the community and traffic headaches for travelers,” said Higgins. “Using technology, we can better protect drivers, the neighborhood, and the unobstructed flow of freight and street traffic. This project serves as a long-term solution to a persistent safety issue, as well as an investment in the City of Tonawanda.”
Added Conrad, “Despite the city’s best efforts, this railroad bridge has been a safety issue in our community for over 20 years. Extensive signage and a ban on truck traffic have proven not to be enough to prevent these accidents, so I’m happy to see that Congressman Higgins has worked with our community to identify funding for a long-term solution. This innovative system will help us to decrease the number of accidents at this bridge, preventing the disruption of traffic and allowing our Police to focus on our neighborhoods instead of spending time directing traffic around the latest bridge strike. I’m thrilled to see Tonawanda on the list of cities that will receive this funding and thankful to Congressman Higgins for his advocacy for our community.”
There have been 64 truck-bridge hits at the CSX Rail bridge over Young Street near Harriet Street since 2000. In 2021 there were three hits in one week. Despite the fact that the City of Tonawanda has banned truck traffic on this section of Young Street, bridge hits continue to occur.
The funding will support the installation of a over-height vehicle detection system that will be activated and alert truck drivers when a vehicle that doesn’t meet the bridge clearance is detected. Infrared beams trigger a message on an electronic sign. Drivers are then directed to a detour, avoiding a potential collision with the bridge ahead.
White added, “It is refreshing to hear that something positive is being done to assist the City of Tonawanda with regards to the large trucks hitting the bridge on Young Street. The safety of the bridge, trucks and our community is our concern always.”
The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC), the metropolitan planning organization for Erie and Niagara counties, recently added the CSX Rail bridge project as part of the 2020-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) project list. Design work is underway this year with construction anticipated at the end of 2024.
The project is 100 percent federally funded through the National Highway Freight Program, which provides $6.3 billion nationwide over five years for efforts to improve the safety of freight transportation including the use of advanced technology. The grant program was authorized under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act), supported by Congressman Higgins and signed into law in 2015. Among other surface transportation measures, it encourages federal and local government coordination to address freight transportation issues.
