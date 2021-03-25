It’s going to be very windy today, according to the National Weather Service. Downed trees and some power outages are expected.
Meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said things will pick up between 8 and 10 a.m. Sustained winds will vary between 25 and 40 mph with gusts of 50 or so in Lockport and as high as 60 in the Tonawandas and Niagara Falls.
The forecast varies because of the proximity of water.
“If you blow a fan over water, it blows more strongly than it would over grass,” she said. “Right off the water the wind is stronger.”
The deepening surface low was forecast to approach from the lower Great Lakes late Thursday night into this morning. Widespread showers were expected to arrive ahead of the system Thursday night, but should end quickly with rainfall totaling less than an inch.
The strongest winds are expected to occur in Western New York and the Finger Lakes from early morning through the afternoon.
The Weather Service’s warning advised people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches and if possible, to remain in the lower levels of your homes during the windstorm.
Rain should accompany the storm this afternoon with up to a half-inch possible, Jurkowski said.
Winds should subside between 6 and 8 p.m.
Saturday should be dry with a high of about 52 or so. Temps will be similar Sunday but rain is projected.
In Albany, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare for an emergency response.
"This incoming weather system has the potential to cause power outages and dangerous travel conditions across Upstate New York due to high winds and potential flooding," he said in a release. "New Yorkers should take all necessary precautions now to ensure they, their families and their property are protected from any possible damage or power outages."
