LOCKPORT — Wendy Roberson will be a tough act to follow.
The deputy county clerk is retiring on Friday, after 24 years on the job.
“She has brought understanding, compassion and dedication to the residents of Niagara County. She surely will be missed,” County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski said.
Roberson's plan for her "new normal" is to spend more time with family, including a new grandchild, and travel. She said she has really enjoyed the job that she’s leaving.
“It is truly wonderful, challenging, different every single day,” she said. “And so much has changed in the last 20 years.”
Roberson filled the post during the digital revolution, when the county clerk’s office changed dramatically as stacks of paper files were reduced to just a few desktop computers and related equipment.
“The technology that’s taken over in the last 24 years … . When I came here they were making these big books — indexes that were required by law to be created for the public were in these great big books, typewritten or handwritten, and now everything is computerized and the technology has been fantastic,” Roberson said.
Through the years, the days became filled with different tasks, many of them created on the spot at a time when Wayne Jagow was fairly new to the county clerk's office. Roberson said she and Jagow had met at her former job for a non-profit, and after he won election to a full term as county clerk, he asked her to come to work for him.
“I had just gotten married, and our phone rang one night,” Roberson said. “My husband answered and said, ‘The county clerk wants to talk to you.’ … I’m thinking, ‘I didn’t change my name on my driver’s license yet!’ … .”
When Jagow retired in 2015, Roberson remained in the clerk's office, having been invited to stay on as Jastrzemski's deputy clerk.
Now that she's ready to retire, she's looking back on almost a quarter-century of hard work.
“I think one of the scariest time for me was when the SAFE Act was initiated” in 2013, Roberson recalled. “People were offended by it, up in arms … there were just lines of people out the door. People were frightened for their Second Amendment rights. We still had so many other things to take care of things to take care of — the historian, and veterans, this office, DMV, and our records management program – that trying to take care of these hundreds of people (was very difficult). The county clerk at that time had literally 20,000 SAFE Act forms to fill.”
In retirement, Roberson hopes to tour Europe once things are safe again. In the meantime, she has a motto:
“I try to make every day my best day,” she said.
