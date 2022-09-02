YOUNGSTOWN — One of Old Fort Niagara’s most popular events is returning this weekend to show visitors what life at the fort was like during wartime.
Close to 100 re-enactors will take part in the War of 1812 Encampment, which is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s one of our main events we have here every year,” Katie Gaisser, resource development and volunteer coordinator, said.
Some demonstrations will be ongoing throughout the grounds, while scheduled events unfold in the middle.
Lecturer Richard V. Barbuto, Ph.D., will return to speak about the Battle of New Orleans, the last major battle of the War of 1812. Barbuto has written several histories of the war and served as the deputy director of the Department of Military History at the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. His lecture begins at 2 p.m.. Saturday at the Visitor Center Theater.
Another relatively new activity this year is the “Hot Shot” artillery demonstration, showing off heated cannonballs and what kind of damage they can do when sieging a fort.
“We try to have a lot of musket firing demonstrations, especially artillery firing,” Gaisser said.
Ongoing demonstrations involve early 19th century solider life, natives during the War of 1812, blacksmithing, silversmithing, laundry, cooking and foodways.
Scheduled demos include:
• Infantry drill and firing, 10:30 a.m. daily.
• Artillery firing, 11 a.m. daily.
• Uniforms of the War of 1812, 11:30 a.m. daily.
• Musket firing, noon, 1, 2, 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon, 1, 2, 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Regency women’s fashions, 12:30 p.m. daily.
• “Hot Shot” artillery, 1:30 p.m. daily.
• “Firepower” weapons program, 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Tour: Fort Niagara in the War of 1812, 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
