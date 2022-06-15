Ten years ago, much of the world was watching when Nik Wallenda crossed a high wire over the powerful cascading waters of Niagara Falls.
Wednesday, the aerialist returned to the city to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his historic walk and to witness the unveiling of plans for a “sculpture in the sky” to be created by renowned Lewiston artist Susan Geissler. The sculpture is expected to be completed by next summer, and will be placed over Old Falls Street near the entrance to the Niagara Falls State Park, and depict the daredevil walking on a part of the original wire used in the crossing.
Wallenda spent much of the day delivering an apology to citizens of the region, and offering some opinions about the city’s lack of progress, while delivering an impassioned plea for unity among city leaders.
Prior to the unveiling of plans for the statue, the outspoken daredevil accepted a key to the city from Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and received proclamations honoring him from New York State representatives Sen. Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Angelo Morrinello.
After expressing his love for Niagara Falls, Wallenda repeated to the assembled dignitaries and citizens what he’d told area TV journalists in interviews throughout the morning—that he was sorry he was unable to fulfil his promise to build some sort of daredevil center or aerialist museum in downtown Niagara Falls. There have been several projects in the works, he said,including Wonderfalls, a $150 million, state-backed plan for part of the former Rainbow Center mall with Uniland Development, but the opportunities seemed to disappear each time.
“I feel foolish,” Wallenda said in response to media questions, noting he came into the city to do his part, but each time, the projects didn't happen. “It’s egg on my face over and over again,” he said.
Wallenda said he has had opportunities to do similar projects in Canada but that his heart is in Niagara Falls.
“When asked by a member of the media what stopped the projects, he didn’t mince words.
“There’s no unity, unfortunately, in this city and until there is unity, stuff can’t happen.”
Then he offered a sentiment familiar to most residents and interested parties.
“Sadly, not much has changed in Niagara Falls over the last ten years.”
He recalled how, when the walk across the falls was announced, with enthusiastic leadership from former state Sen. George Maziarz, many local leaders didn’t support the idea because of differences with the senator. The walk happened anyway and was considered by many to be a great success for both Wallenda and the city.
The triumph led to greater fame and opportunity for the charismatic daredevil, including similar high-wire feats across skyscrapers in Chicago, aboveTimes Square in Manhattan, over the the vast ravines of the Grand Canyon and even on top of an active volcano in Nicaragua.
After the unveiling of plans for a 300 pound bronze sculpture, which will cost about $150,000 and be funded by local sponsorships, Wallenda thanked those who helped bring the idea into fruition, including Mayor Robert Restaino, Bryan Wittman of Hamburg, a retired Disney marketeer who became friends with Wallenda after the walk, Henry Wojtaszek, president of Western Regional Off Track Betting, and Roger Trevino of Niagara Falls Redevelopment, who met Wallenda in Orlando, Florida and asked him to consider walking across the falls.
The walk itself, while promoting Wallenda’s skills, was considered by some to be a colorful global commercial for the city. Wallenda said 11 million watched the walk on live TV and said there are estimates that a billion people saw either a video or image of the walk within seven days of the event.
Wallenda, 43, said he dreams of another walk over the waterfalls someday.
He says that because of Canadian legislation, he can’t undertake a walk across the falls for another 10 years, but added that before he ends his career at around 55, one of his dreams is to pick up the balancing pole on the Canadian side and walk the wire across, to then retire his pole on the American side.
“Hopefully we will, by that time, with the help of the mayor and the great people he’s surrounded himself with, put something down that’s a more permanent attraction here that will bring families to this side of the border,” he said. “Hopefully the right partner will come in to make that happen."
