LOCKPORT — Mackenzie Kulesza was a light in the world for those who knew her. The 11-year-old victim of a tragic accident on Rapids Road last year, where she was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking with her friends, was well loved at the races where her father was a driver, and later organizer.
A year after the accident, Tony Kulesza keeps himself together without her by surrounding himself with those who love him and his daughter. It was in her name that the first annual parade was put on Friday night.
About 100 people came together and the parade of race cars and motorcycles, lit up with glow sticks and neon paint, soon took the silence and filled it with yells and motors clamping.
After the walk in her memory to Rapids Road from the Rapids Fire Hall and back, different people – neighbors, friends – even those like Antonius Melton who never knew Mackenzie, but knew what it’s like to lose someone in their lives, spoke to the assembled crowd.
“Mackenzie left at an early age,” Melton said. “She was a friend, she was a daughter, she was a cousin. It’s a very sad situation, but at the same time we all have to understand that life goes on, and we are all here to spread the word and her legacy lives on.”
Melton said he’d like to see more lights on Dysinger Road.
Another speaker, Rick Davis, was a neighbor to Kulesza. He wrote down a short conversation he’d have with her, noting she had light sarcasm to her words as she made him spell out that he was drinking a Cherry Pepsi – not a Coke, not a Pepsi, but a Cherry Pepsi – before gracefully accepting a can herself.
“We gather here to remember you Mackenzie,” Davis said. “You’re a girl who touched so many lives, as you can see by the turnout. We thank you all for coming tonight. Despite the weather, you’re here.
"Mackenzie you’re many thing to many people. A friend to all who met her. You’re a very special daughter to Tony and Jen. We gather together to celebrate the shining light you are. We see you in every sunset and hear your infectious laughter in the wind.”
Many friends of Mackenzie’s age also spoke, talking about memories they’d have with each other, as well as one 26-year old woman who, “didn’t really like kids."
“The first time I ever met ‘Kenzie was when Tony had to go out snowplowing,” Sam Davis said. “He goes, ‘Can you watch my 11-year old daughter?’
“For those who know me know I don’t really like kids. … (but) Mine and ‘Kenzie’s relationship grew quickly. She got me roses for Mother’s Day … it was one of the most meaningful things I have ever had. … We are here to celebrate what would be her legacy and if she were here today, she’d be drawing an even bigger crowd.”
During a break in speakers, Brooklynn Czelusta danced to "Wagon Wheel" using her fire-poi to light up the night as the crowd sang along to Mackenzie and her father's special song.
Andy Jankowiak, rising star in the racing world, has also known tragedy. He shared his story of losing his father at the age of two from a racing accident, and how the racing community has embraced him and how he knows it embraces Mackenzie’s friends and family.
“I’m not a public speaker, but I’m going to do the best I can for Mackenzie,” Jankowiak said. “I was not able to meet Mackenzie in life, but her family has told me so much about her and I feel like I can say with conviction that she’s smiling down on us today.
“Mackenzie is looking down on us today. She’s the one that’s keeping us strong thinking of her. … This celebration is a extension and an expression of her life and all of the lives she’s touched with her time on this earth.”
