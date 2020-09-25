On Sept. 15, the Community Health Center of Niagara and Creating a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative hosted “The Walk to Freedom.” This 1.4-mile walk was held in celebration of National Healthy Aging Month and traveled along a cultural path encompassing several African American cultural sites and murals detailing the Black experience in Niagara Falls. “The Walk to Freedom” was free and open to the public.
The walk began at 5 pm. It started at the Community Health Center of Niagara, 2715 Highland Ave., and headed toward the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. Next, it passed The Niagara Falls murals, St. John AME Church (the first Black church in the city of Niagara Falls), and the former home of Fred and Alma Brown, owners of Brown’s Grocery Store (the first Black grocery store in Niagara Falls). It continued along past the actual store and across the Eggert L. Huff Bridge. Mr. Huff was an activist and former pastor of St. John AME Baptist Church, who fought to have the bridge overhauled after it fell into such disrepair that it was unsafe for pedestrians or vehicles to travel across safely. The walk picked back up at the Ontario House, a historical premier jazz and blues venue (Dizzy Gillespie, Spider Martin, and many more played there). It continued past the First Congregational Church, which was built in 1854. Church members were divided over the issue of slavery which fueled many heated debates over abolitionism. The church eventually split after slavery was abolished. The walk returned to Community Health Center of Niagara at 2715 Highland Ave., directly across the street from the African Heritage Food Co-op, the last site on the route.
“The Walk to Freedom” is a healthy outreach event aimed at engaging the community. Charles Walker, CHCN project manager, stated, “We are currently in the middle of a pandemic, and on the cusp of a flu season unlike any we have ever seen. Walking is an easy thing to incorporate into our daily lives. In preparation for what is to come, we want to encourage everyone to begin exercising, building up your immune systems, and, most importantly, get your flu shot.” Watch for details on “Freedom Walk II”. Details will be shared as they become available.
