The Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter, is inviting Niagara County residents to participate in a more traditional Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 15 at Artpark in Lewiston. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the walk commencing at 11 a.m.
“The Niagara County Walk to End Alzheimer's is our signature event for awareness and we are thrilled to bring the walk back as a completely in-person event this year,” Lynn Westcott, senior director of development at the WNY Chapter, said. Covid-19 concerns prompted the Alzheimer’s Association to hold a virtual Walk in 2020 and a hybrid version in 2021.
On walk day, participants come together to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and raise funds that ensure the programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are free to all who need them. In addition, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, with the colors of the Promise Garden flowers representing people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.
Bob Graffeo, chair of the Niagara County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, shares, “I’m honored to serve as chair of this year’s event at Artpark because I know how devastating this disease can be, and the funds raised by the Walk will help bring us closer to a cure. I’m walking in remembrance of my mother, Alice Graffeo, who passed away seven years ago from Alzheimer’s. I invite everyone in Niagara County to join us for this fun, family-friendly event in support of a great cause.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and 580,000 caregivers.
This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is presented by Uniland. To register and receive the latest updates on the Niagara County Walk, visit act.alz.org/Niagara. To learn more about the planning committee or sponsorship opportunities, contact Lynn Westcott at lwestcott@alz.org or 716-440-4251.
