Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative is putting on its annual Walk the Falls event, starting off at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave W. on Saturday.
This year they are partnering with Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Aquarium of Niagara to make the walk as interactive and eventful as possible. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Walk the Falls is a City of Niagara Falls tradition that promotes healthy living while partaking in fun activities accompanied by the scenic views of Niagara Falls. The participants will be able to walk one of two routes, the first being 3.6 miles and the second being 4.5 miles. Both routes begin at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center and continue along the whirlpool trail to the first stop at the Aquarium of Niagara. At the aquarium, there will be a scavenger hunt, vendors and activities for everyone to enjoy. After the aquarium, participants can choose to either continue back to the Heritage Center or take the alternative route where they detour to Whirlpool State Park before heading back to the Heritage Center.
“Walk the Falls has been one of my favorite events at Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, and I’m excited to see this year’s turn out,” Brian Archie, co-chair and change agent of Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. “It is amazing to see how many people from the community come out for this walk every year, and we are just happy to be able to provide this event for the people of Niagara Falls.”
“The programs and events provided by Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative really do add a certain amount of pride to the area.” Said Sara Capen, executive sirector of Niagara Falls National Heritage Area. “We, at the Heritage Area, are very proud to be a recurring sponsor and a supporter of Walk the Falls and many other events hosted by CHNFC.”
“We’re fortunate to be positioned along the extensive system of trails bordering the Niagara Gorge, and we are thrilled to be able to work with our partners on events like Walk the Falls to promote access to these important outdoor spaces and encourage healthy and sustainable living in our community,” added Gary Siddall, president and CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara.
