Walk the Falls coming up on Saturday

The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative will host its fifth annual Walk the Falls event on Saturday. The event will once again be held in person, after converting to a virtual event last year.
Participants are invited to walk, run, or bike the simple loop route, which will start at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, located at 825 Depot Ave W. The route will follow the Niagara Gorge Trail to Niagara Falls State Park and return to the Heritage Center for completion.
Registration will begin at 9:15 a.m., with the walk and other fun activities starting at 10 a.m.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer an in-person walk this year,” said Brian Archie, integrator with the CHNFC. “It’s more important than ever for our community to come together. The ability to exercise with friends and neighbors is amazing for both physical and mental health. And we’re lucky to have such beautiful scenery in our city to appreciate along the route.”
Individuals and organizations interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to visit the sponsorships page on the CHNFC’s website for information about sponsorship packages. To register for the event, visit healthierniagarafalls.org/events/5th-annual-walk-the-falls .
