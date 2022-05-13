Voters in the Lewiston-Porter School District will weighing in on a $53,117,598 2022/23 school budget on Tuesday.
The budget is a 3.75% increase over this year’s budget and a 2.69% increase in the tax levy, according to school officials.
In addition to the budget, there are four candidates running for three seats on the Board of Education. The two candidates who receive the most votes will serve immediately after the election (upon filing the oath of office, if required) until June 30, 2025. The candidate who receives the third-highest number of votes will serve a three-year term from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2025.
Those running include:
• Savana Bevacqua — A 2003 Lew-Port graduate and U.S. Navy veteran who is attending graduate school at University at Buffalo as she works toward her masters in Urban Planning.
• Charles (Chuck) Edward Barber — The 1992 Niagara Wheatfield graduate has 20 years experience in non-profit work, working with individuals with developmental disabilities at Heritage Christian Services. The former co-owner of Apple Granny restaurant currently works for the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce.
April Saks — A Lewiston resident since 2010, Saks holds a Master’s degree in Education, Mills College, Oakland and currently works as a freelance editor.
Anika Fetzner — The mother of four children in the district, Fetzner holds a Bachelors degree in Human Resource Management and is a Panera Bread associate.
For more information on the candidates, visit: https://www.lew-port.com/Page/195 .
In the Niagara Wheatfield School District, residents will vote on a $79,826,137 2022/23 school budget that features an increase of $604,630 or 0.76%, according to district officials.
The Niagara Wheatfield’s proposed tax levy increase of 1.99% maintains programs while remaining within the tax levy limit (the tax levy limit for 2022-2023 is 2.57%), according to the district.
There are five candidates running for two spots on the Board of Education: Robert McDermott, Julie Fago, Rachel Voelker, Richard Waterstram and Hugh Burnam.
Proposition Two on Tuesday’s ballot would authorize the district to expend $810,000 from the 2018 Capital
Transportation Reserve Fund for the purchase of buses.
Proposition Three seeks voter authorization to expend from the 2021School District Technology Reserve Fund an amount of up to $800,000 for
the acquisition of technology equipment for the District.
Proposition Four seeks voter authorization to establish a capital reserve fund for the purpose of conducting future capital project work. The district will have ten years to fund and expend from this reserve fund not exceeding $10,000,000.
Visit www.nwcsd.org to view the entire 2022-2023 budget proposal.
