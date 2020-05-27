Friday is the last day to register to vote in the June 23 primary and special elections.
The Niagara County Board of Elections, 111 Main St., suite 100, will be open until 7 p.m. Thursday for the purpose of registering those who are not already registered.
Any voter who has changed their residence since they last voted must re-register to be eligible to vote in the June 23 contests.
Voter registration forms are available at the board of elections website (elections.niagara.ny.us) and at all post offices, banks, public libraries, town and city halls (some of which may not be open due to the COVID-19 crisis).
