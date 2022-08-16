Marina Laurendi, a singer/songwriter from Lewiston has made it to the Top 5 in her division to open at one of the most legendary annual concerts in Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl.
The contest is called Opening Act, and it gives one lucky contestant the opportunity to open at the epic concert, which dates back to 1922 and has featured acts including the Beatles, Billie Holiday, Maroon 5, and Shawn Mendes.
The winner not only opens for the Hollywood Bowl, which is the streaming service Audacy’s biggest concert of the year, but they also take home $10,000, receive radio exposure and more.
Laurendi says winning the competition would change her life.
“Being the ‘Opening Act’ would mean everything to me. It would make all the blood sweat and tears worth it,” she said. “To play on that stage, for thousands of people, alongside these amazing artists would be so gratifying.”
The money would also help expand her reach as an artist. “I would use that money to make a full-length studio album, put out an incredible music video and take my music to cities I’ve never been to. That’s always been my goal and if this is how it happens that would really be a dream come true.”
Those who wish to help Laurendi with her quest can vote for her each day until 11 p.m. Thursday at https://theopenact.com/2022/marina-laurendi.
Supporters can also sign in with a credit card to receive two free votes or donate for extra votes, with all proceeds go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Voting for the entire competition ends Sept. 15.
Laurendi releases her debut EP: “Stay Mine,” Aug. 26 on all streaming services. A Lewiston native, Laurendi moved to New York City shortly after college to perform Off-Broadway and around the East Coast.
Marina has performed at notable venues including the Bitter End in New York City and the Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls, as well as Nietzsche’s in Buffalo. This Friday she takes the stage at Buffalo Iron Works. Her music is currently available on all streaming platforms. Those who wish to follow her progress in the competition can do so on social channels and www.marinalaurendi.com.
