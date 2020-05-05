LOCKPORT — Niagara County officials say a recent agreement with CSEA, the white collar employee union, will allow for voluntary layoffs for those who have had their job duties curtailed as a result of the governor's staffing reduction orders.
"We have identified those job whose duties have been curtailed," County Manager Rick Updegrove said.
The expectation is that anywhere between 80 to 160 employees, or 10 to 20 percent, of the county's 800 member white collar union will volunteer, he said.
While officials are looking for volunteers this time, Updegrove said involuntary layoffs are also an option for the county.
The layoffs will begin on Friday and last until July 31, with the ability to recall employees sooner if they are needed.
Updegrove has stressed multiple times that he expects the 2021 budget will be a challenge with the loss of sales tax revenue and possibly state aid, so this is also a measure to help save money. Last week, Updegrove said that numbers presented to him by the New York State Association of Counties predict Niagara County could lose up to $12 million, or 20 percent, in sales tax revenue.
"The 2021 budget is going to be extremely challenging ... Every dollar that we save now will decrease the pain in the 2021 budget process," he said.
Updegrove highlighted the good working relationship with county officials and union officials in allowing a deal to be reached.
"It's important to us," he said of maintaining a good relationship with unions.
In addition to the voluntary layoffs, the county has also started temporary layoffs for three part-time historians, one confidential secretary in the county clerk's office, 15 part-time public defenders, one part-time assistant district attorney, five assistant social services attorneys, four part-time conflict attorneys, four part-time DMV workers, three part-time clerical workers in the office of aging and 16 congregate meal site employees.
